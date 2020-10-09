Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

There were 32 news cases reported Friday.
COVID Fri Oct 9
COVID Fri Oct 9(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting another person with coronavirus has died in Maine.

They say that was a man in his 80′s from Oxford County.

Five cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,666.

There are 590 active cases, down seven from Thursday.

33 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,933.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, and York counties saw five new cases added to their totals.

Nine people recovered in York county.

Cumberland county continues to have the highest case rate, at 81 people for every 10,000.

