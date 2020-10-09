Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting another person with coronavirus has died in Maine.

They say that was a man in his 80′s from Oxford County.

There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

Five cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,666.

There are 590 active cases, down seven from Thursday.

33 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,933.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, and York counties saw five new cases added to their totals.

Nine people recovered in York county.

Cumberland county continues to have the highest case rate, at 81 people for every 10,000.

