Maine CDC Director gives insight on potential Halloween plans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Halloween is 23 days away.

Many families will have to decide what their Halloween plans look like.

Do they include trick-or-treating or do they not?

The Head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, says as we’ve seen the coronavirus is always changing and it’s too early to know what COVID-19 numbers will look like in the state a little more than three weeks from now.

Dr. Shah says there are two questions families should ask themselves when thinking about how to celebrate Halloween safely.

“What’s your own family’s risk? Parents and kids? Second, what are the activities that you feel you are really wanting to celebrate as part of your Halloween, and which of those are safe? Which of those are risker? When you index those two together there a bit of a sliding scale. But in the middle somewhere there is a way Halloween can be celebrated for every family. It may look completely different than what other families are doing let alone compared to what we’ve done in previous years. But there is a way for Halloween to go on.”

Doctor Shah says you could also consult with your doctor about which Halloween activities are best for your family to participate in.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.