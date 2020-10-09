Advertisement

Maine among handful of states chosen for Disability and Employment Boot Camp

Focus on employer outreach in an effort to coordinate the existing disability employment initiatives, develop consistent messaging, identify and fill gaps in employer services.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is one of only six states selected to participate in a new boot camp...it’s designed to help our state continue being a leader in equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Disability and Employment Boot Camp gives participants an opportunity to help both young people and adults with disabilities when it comes to entering, staying in or even returning to the workforce.

Maine is the only state in the country that both prohibits sub-minimum wages to workers with disabilities, and has an Employment First law.

According to U.S. Department of Labor, participating teams, with experienced coaches' support, will work to develop and test solutions for challenges that are impacting how they provide safe, accessible services to adults and youth with disabilities. The goal is to strengthen the capacity of the American Job Centers network to support individuals with disabilities to enter, stay in, or return to the labor force as the country manages a national transformation in the way we work and the availability of work.

Maine’s boot camp team will focus on employer outreach. Maine’s team includes experts on workforce and economic development and higher education as well as members of the State Chamber of Commerce.

It takes place now through March 2021.

This is the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which takes place every October. This year’s theme is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Robbinston man who died in fire identified

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

News

Two fugitives captured in Rangeley Plantation after three-week search

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Authorities believe the men were living in the woods the entire time

News

Maine State trooper faces racial profiling allegations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist.

News

Sara Gideon is criticizing President Trump for skipping the second scheduled presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gideon was asked to respond to the president, following his coronavirus diagnosis, rejecting a remote debate with Biden next week.

Latest News

News

Sexually abused civil lawsuit against Biddeford police officers reinstated by federal judge

Updated: 3 hours ago
A federal judge has reinstated a civil lawsuit filed by a man who said he was sexually abused by Biddeford police officers in the 1980s and 1990s.

News

Gideon criticizes President Trump for skipping second debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trump says he will not take part in the second Presidential debate after the planned face-to-face was canceled.

News

Maine postal workers reassemble dismantled high-speed letter sorting machine

Updated: 4 hours ago
The machine can sort more than 20,000 letters an hour.

News

Federal appeals court reinstates sex abuse lawsuit against Biddeford

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last year, a federal judge ruled Ouellette waited too long to file his lawsuit, but a federal appeals court overturned the ruling this week.

News

Vehicle reservation needed for Cadillac and Sand Beach Entrance this weekend in Acadia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The park wants to make sure people traveling to Acadia are aware of their reservation pilot program for both the Cadillac Mountain entrance and the Sand Beach entrance station.

News

Pushback in Portland against short-term rental referendum question

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was pushback Thursday night against a referendum question that would increase fees for short-term rentals in Portland.