Maine among handful of states chosen for Disability and Employment Boot Camp

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is one of only six states selected to participate in a new boot camp...it’s designed to help our state continue being a leader in equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Disability and Employment Boot Camp gives participants an opportunity to help both young people and adults with disabilities when it comes to entering, staying in or even returning to the workforce.

Maine is the only state in the country that both prohibits sub-minimum wages to workers with disabilities, and has an Employment First law.

According to U.S. Department of Labor, participating teams, with experienced coaches' support, will work to develop and test solutions for challenges that are impacting how they provide safe, accessible services to adults and youth with disabilities. The goal is to strengthen the capacity of the American Job Centers network to support individuals with disabilities to enter, stay in, or return to the labor force as the country manages a national transformation in the way we work and the availability of work.

Maine’s boot camp team will focus on employer outreach. Maine’s team includes experts on workforce and economic development and higher education as well as members of the State Chamber of Commerce.

It takes place now through March 2021.

This is the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which takes place every October. This year’s theme is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”

