Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

News

City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

News

Another hiker dies on Mt. Katahdin, the second death this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s the second death on the mountain in as many days.

Latest News

News

Robbinston man who died in fire identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

News

Maine among handful of states chosen for Disability and Employment Boot Camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Chosen for National Disability and Employment Boot Camp

News

Two fugitives captured in Rangeley Plantation after three-week search

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Authorities believe the men were living in the woods the entire time

News

Maine State trooper faces racial profiling allegations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine State Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist.

News

Sara Gideon is criticizing President Trump for skipping the second scheduled presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gideon was asked to respond to the president, following his coronavirus diagnosis, rejecting a remote debate with Biden next week.

News

Sexually abused civil lawsuit against Biddeford police officers reinstated by federal judge

Updated: 8 hours ago
A federal judge has reinstated a civil lawsuit filed by a man who said he was sexually abused by Biddeford police officers in the 1980s and 1990s.