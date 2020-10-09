Advertisement

Holden Police Department is delivering Halloween this year

Officers will personally deliver candy to the homes of any kids in their town.
Holden PD makes sure everyone gets a treat no matter how they're celebrating Halloween.
Holden PD makes sure everyone gets a treat no matter how they're celebrating Halloween.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) -Trick or treat may feel a lot different this year with concerns over the pandemic, so the Holden Police Department is making sure everyone gets a treat no matter how they’re celebrating.

Officers will personally deliver candy to the homes of any kids in their town.

Chief Chris Greeley says they understand some people may not feel comfortable going door to door in 2020.

Parents, all you have to do is give them a call and they’ll bring Halloween to you.

Chief Greeley said, “We’re hoping they just have fun with it. We’re hoping to bring some smiles to some faces and you know and maybe if those kids can’t get out or if they’re trick or treating is limited that us arriving with a little bit of candy will be fun for them.”

Just call the department at 843-5442 and they will get your information for your trick or treat delivery on Halloween.

