Hockey referee in southern Maine tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An ice hockey referee has tested positive for COVID-19 after officiating 8 games recently in southern Maine. October 3rd and 4th at Biddeford and October 4th at NYA. They also officiated October 3rd at Laconia, New Hampshire. The Maine CDC is worried it could mean an outbreak.

“We don’t have a firm estimate. The initial investigation that’s occurred this morning, into early this afternoon, puts the number at potentially 400,” says Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, “that’s a very, very, very early estimate.".

Shah is urging people to quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure. He’s also encouraging them to get a COVID-19 test and monitor for symptoms. The times and locations are listed below.

Biddeford Ice Arena: Oct. 3: 8:35 a.m, 10:05 a.m. Oct. 4: 7:40 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy: Oct. 4: 6:30 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, New Hampshire: Oct. 3: 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.