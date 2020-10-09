Gideon criticizes President Trump for skipping second debate

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon is criticizing President Trump for skipping the second scheduled presidential debate with Joe Biden.

The State House Speaker was in Auburn Thursday, visiting a substance abuse residential treatment center for men run by Recovery Connections of Maine.

Gideon and the residents talked about additional addiction and treatment programs the government could support to confront the opioid epidemic.

More Mainers have died this year from drug overdoses than the coronavirus.

Afterward, Gideon was asked to respond to the president, following his coronavirus diagnosis, rejecting a remote debate with Biden next week.

“I think the American people are looking to hear substance on issues. they want to hear what plans each of the presidential candidates have.” Gideon said. “I think it is really shameful that he is making this decision.”

During Gideon’s tenure as speaker, the legislature has passed, and Gov. Mills has signed laws, to strengthen monitoring of prescriptions of painkillers and to prevent prosecution of so-called “good Samaritans” who report drug-related emergencies.

