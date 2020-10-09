Federal appeals court reinstates sex abuse lawsuit against Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A federal judge has reinstated a civil lawsuit filed by a man who said he was sexually abused by Biddeford police officers in the 1980s and 1990s.

The lawsuit targets the city of Biddeford and police Chief Roger Beaupre, claiming the chief knew about what was going on and did not have disciplinary action in response.

Larry Ouelette said he was sexually abused in the 1980s by then officer Norman Gaudette.

Last year, a federal judge ruled Ouellette waited too long to file his lawsuit, but a federal appeals court overturned the ruling this week, saying part of the basis for the lawsuit was a series of online posts from 2015 alleging the police chief knew of another alleged abuse case involving the same officer.

At the time the lawsuits were filed, the city said it would aggressively defend the litigation.

WMTW News 8 reached out to the city, as well as lawyers for both Beaupre and Gaudette, but had not heard back.

Matt Lauzon, another man who alleged he was sexually abused by a different Biddeford police officer, also filed a lawsuit against the city in 2015.

His lawsuit was dismissed last summer, but he settled his case with the city after appealing that ruling.

