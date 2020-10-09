Department of Education updates county color designations
All counties are green except York County.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Department of Education has updated its color codes for schools that guide them on safely returning to class.
It remains yellow.
Oxford was previously yellow but has gone back to green.
The colors will be updated again in two more weeks.
