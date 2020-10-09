Advertisement

Department of Education updates county color designations

All counties are green except York County.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Department of Education has updated its color codes for schools that guide them on safely returning to class.

All counties are green except York County.

It remains yellow.

Oxford was previously yellow but has gone back to green.

The colors will be updated again in two more weeks.

