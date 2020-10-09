Advertisement

Class A state golf meet goes to Greely, first state championship held by MPA during pandemic

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Class A State Championship Golf Results

Team Results

1. Greely 322

2. Scarborough 336

3. Falmouth 337

4. Gorham 338

5. Mt. Ararat 352

6. Edward Little 356

7. Messalonskee 362

8. Hampden 374

Individual Boys Results

1. Andrew Klein 77 Greely

T2. Peter Malia 79 Scarborough

T2. Bennett Berg 79

T4. DJ Kenney 80 Greely

T4. Jack Stowell 80 Falmouth

T6. Colin Merritt 81 Edward Little

T6. Nick McGonagle 81 Deering

T6. Parker Bate 81 Mt. Ararat

9. Connor Albert 82 Greely

T10. Nick Montgomery 83 Greely

T10. Quinn Dillon 83 Gorham

T10. Kyle Douin 83 Cony

Individual Girls Results

1. Remy Levin 88 Bonny Eagle

2. Ruth Weeks 89 Greely

3. Taylor Gardner 101 Hampden

4. Nicole Walker 103 Gorham

