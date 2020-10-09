Class A state golf meet goes to Greely, first state championship held by MPA during pandemic
Greely wins the class A golf title
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Class A State Championship Golf Results
Team Results
1. Greely 322
2. Scarborough 336
3. Falmouth 337
4. Gorham 338
5. Mt. Ararat 352
6. Edward Little 356
7. Messalonskee 362
8. Hampden 374
Individual Boys Results
1. Andrew Klein 77 Greely
T2. Peter Malia 79 Scarborough
T2. Bennett Berg 79
T4. DJ Kenney 80 Greely
T4. Jack Stowell 80 Falmouth
T6. Colin Merritt 81 Edward Little
T6. Nick McGonagle 81 Deering
T6. Parker Bate 81 Mt. Ararat
9. Connor Albert 82 Greely
T10. Nick Montgomery 83 Greely
T10. Quinn Dillon 83 Gorham
T10. Kyle Douin 83 Cony
Individual Girls Results
1. Remy Levin 88 Bonny Eagle
2. Ruth Weeks 89 Greely
3. Taylor Gardner 101 Hampden
4. Nicole Walker 103 Gorham
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.