City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Starting Tuesday, all regular City Clerk services such as business licenses, marriage licenses, birth certificates, and voter registration will be done at the Cross Insurance Center.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Clerk’s office is moving to a new location next week to offer more room for people to safely register to vote or vote early.

Starting Tuesday, all regular City Clerk services such as business licenses, marriage licenses, birth certificates, and voter registration will be done at the Cross Insurance Center.

Those services will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The location will stay open until 5:30 p.m. each day for early-in person voting.

Early voting closes at 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 30th.

With the City Clerk’s Office moving to a larger space, the Treasury Department will move back to City Hall starting Tuesday, October 13.

That office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ll Treasury Department services such as vehicle registrations, property tax payments, and sewer/stormwater payments will once again be offered in-person at City Hall.

"As a city we continue to prepare and take proactive steps for what we anticipate to be high voter turnout for this election. “This move gives us more room for people to physically distance and stay safe while utilizing important City services like voter registration and early voting.”

Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow

