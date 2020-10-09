Advertisement

Breezy & Cool This Afternoon, Milder Saturday

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see sunny, breezy and cool conditions this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind won’t be as strong as yesterday but could still gust to 25-30 MPH at times. A warm front will approach the area tonight bringing clouds into the state during the overnight. There will be a chance of a few showers after midnight as well mainly for areas around Greenville to Millinocket northward. Temperatures will be in the 40s for lows in most spots tonight.

The warm front will lift through the state Saturday morning continuing the chance for a few showers across northern locales during the morning hours. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, breezy and milder day Saturday. A gusty southwest breeze will usher milder air into the region to start the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. The southwest wind could gust to 25-30 MPH throughout the day. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the evening and early nighttime hours Saturday. This will give all locations a chance for some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on its way through. Showers and thunderstorms will be done by midnight as the front clears the state followed by clearing skies for the remainder of the night. High pressure will build into the region behind the front bringing us a sunny and cooler day Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Monday looks good too with sunshine and highs in the 50s. A cold front is forecast to move into the area Tuesday along with the remnants of Hurricane Delta resulting in some steady rain during the day Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs between 48°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible after midnight mainly from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Lows between 39°-49°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, breezy and milder. Showers possible across northern and western areas. Highs between 64°-72°. Southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

