Another hiker dies on Mt. Katahdin, the second death this week

It’s the second death on the mountain in as many days.
(KKTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Baxter State Park officials say that Thursday a man was found dead at the summit of Katahdin.

Park officials tell us that around 11:30 AM someone called 9-1-1 to report the death.

The man’s body was brought down from the summit with help from the Maine Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter.

The Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine what caused his death.

On Wednesday, a Massachusetts man fell 50 feet off Knife Edge and later died at a hospital.

