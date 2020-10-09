Advertisement

Adult-use marijuana stores open in Maine, immediate supply remains a concern

Marijuana stores open in Maine
Marijuana stores open in Maine(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - The first recreational marijuana shops are now doing business in Maine. Maine is the 10th state to allow for such sales after a referendum vote to approve the idea in 2016. It’s gone through a lot of legislative hurdles since that time.

John Lorenz is the owner of Sweet Relief in Northport, which opened Friday.

He has worked with town and state officials and the community to open one of the first adult-use Marijuana stores in Maine.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been on this hunt since 2014, since two years before the referendum. And here I am now with a recreational permit here in Maine," said Lorenz.

The first sale of the day went to Zak Hollingshead, the Chairman of the Northport Select Board.

He helped pass the local ordinance to start selling marijuana recreationally.

“Were all really excited, like John said the town overwhelmingly approved the ordinance unanimously really. And that spoke volumes for that the town is ready for, to accept it. We’ve had numerous people come by, John has been phenomenal following every single rule I think the state has put in place and maybe then some. Really just exemplify that we’re going to do this the responsible way and we’re ready for it," said Hollingshead.

Lorenz says he expects the industry to have a slow start as only a few grow houses in the state can sell to the shops.

He expects there will be a few months until supply can meet demand.

“It is a slow roll out. There is a limited number of stores, grows, one lab. The day is coming, it’s going to take a little more time. We need many permits, and they’re coming. And we need time for grows to matriculate so they can be sold here," said Lorenz.

Sweet Relief began Friday with 230 pre-rolled joints, and they aren’t sure when or where the next supply will come from.

The medical shop, however, will remain open.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Piscataquis YMCA partners with Old Town-Orono after pandemic losses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
The facilities will remain independent but will share leadership and use similar models for programs and service.

News

Old Town Fire on National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Are you and your family prepared for a fire?

News

Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's National Fire Prevention Week - a time to teach young people the basics about what to do should in a fire.

Coronavirus

5 workers at LL Bean fulfillment center in Freeport test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.

Latest News

News

Wife Carrying Championship winners take home beer, cash for 2nd year in a row

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Olivia and Jerome Roehm, of team Lovebirds, finished with the fastest time of 53.85 seconds.

News

City of Bangor moving City Clerk Services to Cross Insurance Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Sara Gideon kicks off state-wide health care tour in Hermon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Freeport native kicked off her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour at Pleasant Hill Campground.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

News

Another hiker dies on Mt. Katahdin, the second death this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s the second death on the mountain in as many days.

News

Robbinston man who died in fire identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation.