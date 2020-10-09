Advertisement

Acadia’s ‘Vehicle Reservation’ pilot program: Finding what works and what needs tweaking for 2021

Acadia National Park try out new reservation parking program
Acadia National Park try out new reservation parking program
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is almost at the halfway point of its pilot program that requires vehicle reservations to drive up Cadillac Mountain or to go through the Sand Beach Entrance Station, the park’s two most visited areas.

“The reason it’s a pilot is so we can press ‘play,’ kind of see what happens, and understand the difference between what we envisioned was going to happen and what is actually happening,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s Public Affairs Specialist.

Acadia is already recognizing some areas of the pilot that will require more clarity when it rolls out the reservation program for the entire season next year.

“We need to do a lot more education on the fact that the Sand Beach vehicle reservation is Sand Beach, Thunder Hole, Beehive hiking, anything in that area that is traditionally known as ocean drive," Anastasia said.

She also stressed a park pass and a reservation are not one in the same.

“When you come to Acadia National Park, you need an entrance pass. The fact that you also need a reservation for two of those areas right now is a little confusing to some people. They have an entrance pass, and they think it’s a reservation, or they have a reservation, and they think it’s an entrance pass.”

Still, the reception for the program has been mostly positive, especially for those headed to the top of Cadillac for sunrise. Instead of four hundred cars at the summit, Anastasia said now there are no more than a hundred and fifty.

“When you’re holding a reservation in hand, you know with certainty you’re gonna make it to the top for sunrise.”

The reservation pilot program runs through October 18th. The park will then get to work on the final framework for the real thing next season.

“We’ll be looking at feedback from people who’ve visited the park. We’ll be talking with different businesses in the area. We’ll be looking at the emails we receive, and we’ll be looking at all that information to figure out what things need to be tweaked for 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pushback in Portland against short-term rental referendum question

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There was pushback Thursday night against a referendum question that would increase fees for short-term rentals in Portland.

News

Maine CDC Director gives insight on potential Halloween plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
How can we celebrate Halloween safely? Dr. Shah says that's one question families should be asking.

News

Maine Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright and Morgan Sturdivant
The event is held annually at the Cross Insurance Center.

News

Secretary of State addresses election day concerns at Maine CDC briefing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Face coverings will not be required, but voters are highly encouraged to wear them.

Latest News

News

Skowhegan officials expected to decide on new mascot name

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The board will choose among three potential options.

News

Police continue to search for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police were following leads in the area Skowhegan on Wedensday.

News

Maine CDC: Infected hockey referee may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC announced several new outbreaks being monitored.

News

Bangor business shining a light on breast cancer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Means Wealth Management on Stillwater Avenue is lit up in pink every night for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

UMaine continues to develop floating concrete wind turbine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The stop focused on the VolturnUS floating concrete hull which also supports a wind turbine.

News

Maine prepares for opening of retail marijuana shops

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start but state officials now says they’re prepared for a safe opening of sales.