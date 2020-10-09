Acadia’s ‘Vehicle Reservation’ pilot program: Finding what works and what needs tweaking for 2021

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is almost at the halfway point of its pilot program that requires vehicle reservations to drive up Cadillac Mountain or to go through the Sand Beach Entrance Station, the park’s two most visited areas.

“The reason it’s a pilot is so we can press ‘play,’ kind of see what happens, and understand the difference between what we envisioned was going to happen and what is actually happening,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s Public Affairs Specialist.

Acadia is already recognizing some areas of the pilot that will require more clarity when it rolls out the reservation program for the entire season next year.

“We need to do a lot more education on the fact that the Sand Beach vehicle reservation is Sand Beach, Thunder Hole, Beehive hiking, anything in that area that is traditionally known as ocean drive," Anastasia said.

She also stressed a park pass and a reservation are not one in the same.

“When you come to Acadia National Park, you need an entrance pass. The fact that you also need a reservation for two of those areas right now is a little confusing to some people. They have an entrance pass, and they think it’s a reservation, or they have a reservation, and they think it’s an entrance pass.”

Still, the reception for the program has been mostly positive, especially for those headed to the top of Cadillac for sunrise. Instead of four hundred cars at the summit, Anastasia said now there are no more than a hundred and fifty.

“When you’re holding a reservation in hand, you know with certainty you’re gonna make it to the top for sunrise.”

The reservation pilot program runs through October 18th. The park will then get to work on the final framework for the real thing next season.

“We’ll be looking at feedback from people who’ve visited the park. We’ll be talking with different businesses in the area. We’ll be looking at the emails we receive, and we’ll be looking at all that information to figure out what things need to be tweaked for 2021.”

