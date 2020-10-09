Advertisement

A Shower Possible North Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Mild Tomorrow

A cold front moves through tomorrow night with a few showers and storms
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will slowly begin to increase throughout the night. There may be a few showers across the northern parts of the state tonight, especially late. Otherwise most areas will remain on the dry side. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s south.

Variably cloudy skies expected for much of the day tomorrow with some sunshine expected. It will be breezy and mild. Highs will run in the mid 60s to low 70s with wind gusts 25-30 mph. A cold front will eventually move through tomorrow evening and night. This means a line of showers and downpours is expected to move through, a thunderstorm is possible as well. The timing on this generally will be 6pm to midnight. The main threat with this line will be strong wind gusts. High pressure will eventually build in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies, noticeably cooler as well. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic on Monday; however, high pressure will be positioned to our north. This means skies will remain mostly sunny north with more in the way of clouds south. Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Showers with imbedded periods of steady rain will push in on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves through. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers possible across the north. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s south. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy skies, breezy and mid. Highs will top out in the mid 60s to low 70s with wind gusts out of the southwest at 25-30 mph. Showers with an isolated thunderstorm will move through Saturday evening through about midnight.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and much cooler. Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies across the north, with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the state.

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s.

