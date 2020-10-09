Advertisement

5 workers at LL Bean fulfillment center in Freeport test positive for COVID-19

L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.
(WCAX)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) -

Five workers at L.L. Bean’s fulfillment center in Freeport have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Friday.

The company said it worked with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on contact tracing and found there is no indication that the cases are connected because the employees did not have direct contact in the workplace.

L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.

Company officials said it will also offer testing to employees out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting death of man in Oxford County, 33 more recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were 32 news cases reported Friday.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan, Cornville

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 13 cases of coronavirus at Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville.

News

Maine CDC: Infected hockey referee may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC announced several new outbreaks being monitored.

Healthy Living

MaineHealth gets nearly $1 million federal grant for telemedicine equipment

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
MaineHealth is getting almost a million dollars in federal funding for telemedicine equipment.

Healthy Living

Maine CDC issues tick warning to public

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The Maine CDC is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to ticks.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.