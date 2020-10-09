5 workers at LL Bean fulfillment center in Freeport test positive for COVID-19

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) -

Five workers at L.L. Bean’s fulfillment center in Freeport have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Friday.

The company said it worked with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on contact tracing and found there is no indication that the cases are connected because the employees did not have direct contact in the workplace.

L.L. Bean said it has notified all of its workers of the positive cases and the building continues to be rigorously cleaned.

Company officials said it will also offer testing to employees out of an abundance of caution.

