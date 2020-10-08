Advertisement

The drought is having an impact on trees across the region

Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought
Tree roots are lacking nutrients due to dry ground
Tree roots are lacking nutrients due to dry ground(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the past several months it has been abnormally dry and warm across Maine.

Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought.

This is also having a big impact on trees across the region.

We spoke with Assistant Professor Jay Wason at U-Maine...

He says with the lack of rain, the soil dries up and smaller tree roots lose some of their grip on ground.

Then, if it starts to rain and the winds pick up this may cause more trees to fall than normal.

“The trees use a couple different sources of water, one is the surface water that we think about when we just look at the ground and see if it’s moist or not. The other is deep water, so lots of trees actually have roots than can go relatively deep and access ground water that’s deeper than the surface water that we might think about. If it’s been really dry for a long time, then all of a sudden we have all this moisture and now the soil is loose and if winds pick up, then you can have an event where the trees may not be holding on to the soil as well as they would have,” says Jay Wason, an Assistant Professor of Forest Ecosystem Physiology at U-Maine

September was officially the driest month on record in the Bangor area.

Just under three-tenths of an inch fell for the entire month.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Cement truck driver charged with OUI after rollover in Pittston

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

Coronavirus

More COVID-19 cases in the Skowhegan area, schools closed

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are reporting 12 cases of COVID-19

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

News

Fatal house fire in Robbinston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Body of 66-year old man found inside home that caught fire in Robbinston Wednesday night

Latest News

News

Former Massachusetts journalist dies after falling from Knife’s Edge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Donald MacGillis was a journalist who had worked as an editor for the Berkshire Eagle and the Boston Globe

News

Maine CDC reports 49 new cases Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
14 cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,639.

News

Initial unemployment claims in Maine remain steady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
This is the fourth-straight week initial claims have been back above 2,000

News

Democrats use campaign signs to link Sen. Collins with President Trump

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style "Trump/Collins" signs across the state.

News

One person arrested after Skowhegan standoff, police looking for another suspect

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Police are on scene at the Indian Ridge Apartments.

News

MDI YMCA holding ‘Mystery Scavenger Hunt’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The MDI YMCA and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce are partnering for a mystery scavenger hunt.