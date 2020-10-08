The drought is having an impact on trees across the region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the past several months it has been abnormally dry and warm across Maine.

Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought.

This is also having a big impact on trees across the region.

We spoke with Assistant Professor Jay Wason at U-Maine...

He says with the lack of rain, the soil dries up and smaller tree roots lose some of their grip on ground.

Then, if it starts to rain and the winds pick up this may cause more trees to fall than normal.

“The trees use a couple different sources of water, one is the surface water that we think about when we just look at the ground and see if it’s moist or not. The other is deep water, so lots of trees actually have roots than can go relatively deep and access ground water that’s deeper than the surface water that we might think about. If it’s been really dry for a long time, then all of a sudden we have all this moisture and now the soil is loose and if winds pick up, then you can have an event where the trees may not be holding on to the soil as well as they would have,” says Jay Wason, an Assistant Professor of Forest Ecosystem Physiology at U-Maine

September was officially the driest month on record in the Bangor area.

Just under three-tenths of an inch fell for the entire month.

