State officials push Mainers to vote early

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get out and vote, and do so early.

That was the message of a rally in Downtown Bangor Thursday afternoon.

Hosted by Biden for President Maine, local and state officials recapped the Vice Presidential Debate and discussed the election in general as well as the importance of casting a ballot.

They emphasized that no matter what method of voting you choose, make sure you have a plan.

“If you want to vote in person and you believe that’s how you want to exercise your vote and make sure you know how it is you’re going to get to the polls,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “You could actually vote right now in person absentee at your municipal town office. Make that plan. Be heard. Exercise your right to vote. Make sure your vision for how this country should move forward is heard.”

The campaign will continue to hold similar events leading up to the election.

