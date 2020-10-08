Advertisement

State officials push Mainers to vote early

That was the message of a rally in Downtown Bangor Thursday afternoon.
Maine officials urge early vote
Maine officials urge early vote(KGNS)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get out and vote, and do so early.

That was the message of a rally in Downtown Bangor Thursday afternoon.

Hosted by Biden for President Maine, local and state officials recapped the Vice Presidential Debate and discussed the election in general as well as the importance of casting a ballot.

They emphasized that no matter what method of voting you choose, make sure you have a plan.

“If you want to vote in person and you believe that’s how you want to exercise your vote and make sure you know how it is you’re going to get to the polls,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “You could actually vote right now in person absentee at your municipal town office. Make that plan. Be heard. Exercise your right to vote. Make sure your vision for how this country should move forward is heard.”

The campaign will continue to hold similar events leading up to the election.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine prepares for opening of retail marijuana shops

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start but state officials now says they’re prepared for a safe opening of sales.

News

Bucksport Bay Businesses Coalition formed to help locals

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Wanting to serve area businesses, Executive Director Teri Doty decided to form the Bucksport Bay Business Coalition.

Crime

Animal Welfare officials investigating after cows shot to death in Washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information should call 287-3846 or email animal.welfare@maine.gov.

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Crime

Driver of concrete pump truck charged with OUI after rollover in Pittston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

News

The drought is having an impact on trees across the region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought.

Coronavirus

More COVID-19 cases in the Skowhegan area, schools closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are reporting 12 cases of COVID-19

News

Fatal house fire in Robbinston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Body of 66-year old man found inside home that caught fire in Robbinston Wednesday night

News

Former Massachusetts journalist dies after falling from Knife’s Edge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Donald MacGillis was a journalist who had worked as an editor for the Berkshire Eagle and the Boston Globe