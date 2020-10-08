Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

Maine Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright and Morgan Sturdivant
The event is held annually at the Cross Insurance Center.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Latest News

News

Secretary of State addresses election day concerns at Maine CDC briefing

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Face coverings will not be required, but voters are highly encouraged to wear them.

News

Skowhegan officials expected to decide on new mascot name

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The board will choose among three potential options.

News

Police continue to search for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police were following leads in the area Skowhegan on Wedensday.

National Politics

Next presidential debate up in the air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
It’s suddenly up in the air when the next presidential debate, or maybe debates, may take place.

News

Maine CDC: Infected hockey referee may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC announced several new outbreaks being monitored.