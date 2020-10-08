Skowhegan officials expected to decide on new mascot name

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -One meeting and a final vote.

The Skowhegan community should know on Thursday night what their school’s new mascot will be named.

In 2019, the SAD 54 Board of Directors voted to retire its former mascot.

Officials will help choose among three potential options, Phoenix, River Hawks, or Skowhegan.

Officials narrowed down nine different options from a survey of more than 700 students.

We are at the meeting on Thursday night where a panel is expected to make a decision.

