Advertisement

Secretary of State addresses election day concerns at Maine CDC briefing

Matt Dunlap appeared at the Maine CDC briefing on Thursday.
Secretary of State, Matt Dunlap, said his office has been working closely with the CDC.
Secretary of State, Matt Dunlap, said his office has been working closely with the CDC.(WITN)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine’s Secretary of State says his office has gotten a lot of questions about what to expect for election day, amid a pandemic.

Matt Dunlap appeared at the Maine CDC briefing on Thursday.

He says his office has been working closely with the CDC.

There will be in-person voting at all polling places on Election Day.

Face coverings will not be required but voters are highly encouraged to wear them.

No one will be turned away, though, if they don’t.

He says voters should allow for additional time to cast their ballots because of capacity limits, social distancing, and sanitation measures at the polls.

He’s also encouraging early absentee voting which can be done through the mail or at town halls.

Dunlap explained, “In our examination of the numbers posted by the CDC in the weeks that followed the primary, we saw no elevation in the number of infections which tells us if you follow the guidelines and use things like our face masks, then we have a very strong chance of defeating the coronavirus and that people can vote and participate in our democracy and can do so without fear.”

If you have any questions regarding voting, absentee voting, and election day you are encouraged to reach out to the secretary of state’s office by phone or email.

You can also contact your city or town clerk.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright and Morgan Sturdivant
The event is held annually at the Cross Insurance Center.

News

Skowhegan officials expected to decide on new mascot name

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The board will choose among three potential options.

News

Police continue to search for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police were following leads in the area Skowhegan on Wedensday.

News

Maine CDC: Infected hockey referee may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC announced several new outbreaks being monitored.

Latest News

News

Bangor business shining a light on breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Means Wealth Management on Stillwater Avenue is lit up in pink every night for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

UMaine continues to develop floating concrete wind turbine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The stop focused on the VolturnUS floating concrete hull which also supports a wind turbine.

News

Maine prepares for opening of retail marijuana shops

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start but state officials now says they’re prepared for a safe opening of sales.

News

State officials push Mainers to vote early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Hosted by Biden for President Maine, local and state officials recapped the Vice Presidential Debate and discussed the election in general as well as the importance of casting a ballot.

News

Bucksport Bay Businesses Coalition formed to help locals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Wanting to serve area businesses, Executive Director Teri Doty decided to form the Bucksport Bay Business Coalition.

Crime

Animal Welfare officials investigating after cows shot to death in Washington County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information should call 287-3846 or email animal.welfare@maine.gov.