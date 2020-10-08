Secretary of State addresses election day concerns at Maine CDC briefing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine’s Secretary of State says his office has gotten a lot of questions about what to expect for election day, amid a pandemic.

Matt Dunlap appeared at the Maine CDC briefing on Thursday.

He says his office has been working closely with the CDC.

There will be in-person voting at all polling places on Election Day.

Face coverings will not be required but voters are highly encouraged to wear them.

No one will be turned away, though, if they don’t.

He says voters should allow for additional time to cast their ballots because of capacity limits, social distancing, and sanitation measures at the polls.

He’s also encouraging early absentee voting which can be done through the mail or at town halls.

Dunlap explained, “In our examination of the numbers posted by the CDC in the weeks that followed the primary, we saw no elevation in the number of infections which tells us if you follow the guidelines and use things like our face masks, then we have a very strong chance of defeating the coronavirus and that people can vote and participate in our democracy and can do so without fear.”

If you have any questions regarding voting, absentee voting, and election day you are encouraged to reach out to the secretary of state’s office by phone or email.

You can also contact your city or town clerk.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.