PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) - A concrete pump truck rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Pittston Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not injured.

The driver reportedly told first responders he lost control on a curve.

We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

