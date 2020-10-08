Advertisement

Pump truck rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) - A concrete pump truck rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Pittston Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not injured.

The driver reportedly told first responders he lost control on a curve.

We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

