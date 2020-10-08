Police respond to incident in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police presence in Skowhegan.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including negotiators are on the scene at Indian Ridge Apartments.

This incident comes on the same day there was a manhunt for two suspects in Richmond on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects involved are 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton.

Authorities continue to look for them and say they may be connected to a shooting in Skowhegan on September 4th.

Standoff with police at Indian Ridge Apartments in Skowhegan. Negotiators can be seen here entering the area. They then communicated with someone via bullhorn. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/X9p3o3KFG3 — Spencer Roberts (@SpencerWABI) October 8, 2020

Negotiators can still be heard on the bullhorn asking anyone in a specific apartment number to come out and they will be guaranteed safety. @WABI_TV5 — Spencer Roberts (@SpencerWABI) October 8, 2020

