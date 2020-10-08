Police respond to incident in Skowhegan
Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the Indian Ridge Apartments.
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police presence in Skowhegan.
Multiple law enforcement agencies including negotiators are on the scene at Indian Ridge Apartments.
This incident comes on the same day there was a manhunt for two suspects in Richmond on Wednesday.
Police say the suspects involved are 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton.
Authorities continue to look for them and say they may be connected to a shooting in Skowhegan on September 4th.
We have a reporter at the scene working to gather more information.
