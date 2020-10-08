Advertisement

Police respond to incident in Skowhegan

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police presence in Skowhegan.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including negotiators are on the scene at Indian Ridge Apartments.

This incident comes on the same day there was a manhunt for two suspects in Richmond on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects involved are 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton.

Authorities continue to look for them and say they may be connected to a shooting in Skowhegan on September 4th.

We have a reporter at the scene working to gather more information.

