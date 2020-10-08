Police continue to search for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Police are still looking for two Connecticut men who led officers on a high-speed chase in Central Maine Tuesday night.

Authorities say they’re considered armed and dangerous.

Skowhegan Police have now taken over this investigation.

Police tell us 32-year-old, Christopher Farrow, and 29-year-old, Dayshawn Middleton, are also connected to a shooting in Skowhegan in September.

Police were following leads in the area there on Wednesday.

The chase started late Tuesday night after an attempted traffic stop in Waterville.

It continued through Clinton to Augusta and then ended in Richmond.

That’s where police say the men ran into the woods on Route 201.

They may be traveling with a woman who police identify as 29-year-old Hailey Goeltz.

If you have any information, give police a call.

