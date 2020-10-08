Performers of all kinds welcome at new space in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -A ribbon cutting was held in Belfast today for a performance space.

The Launch Pad is a new space marked by pavers in the Park on Main.

The project was a collaboration between the community organization Our Town Belfast and the parks and recreation department.

The public space is intended to encourage use by performers of music, poetry, drama, and more.

“Come out and enjoy it.” says Pegi Miller, chair of the design committee for Our Town Belfast. “Any performer of any level. It’s meant to welcome anyone. Whether you’re practicing for a play at school or you’re a new student of the violin. We want everybody to be welcome here.”

Materials used to make the pad were left over from other projects in the city.

It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 to 8.

