Mostly Sunny, Windy & Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A windy and much cooler day on tap for our Thursday on the backside of yesterday’s storm system. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind today which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Thursday will feature some lingering clouds early giving way to mostly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much with highs only in the mid-40s to low 50s today and the gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts could reach 40-45 MPH at times today so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish a bit for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-30s for overnight lows in most spots.

Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty but not as strong as today with gusts expected to range from 25-30 MPH at times. A warm front will lift through the state Saturday morning allowing warmer air to move in for the start of the weekend. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday giving us a chance for some showers during the second half of the day especially over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will feel great on Saturday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cooler weather returns for Sunday with sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will bring us good weather for Columbus Day on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy and cool. Highs between 45°-55°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows between 29°-37°. West/northwest wind diminishing to 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs between 48°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. Afternoon showers possible across northern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

