More COVID-19 cases in the Skowhegan area, schools closed

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

The Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are reporting 12 cases of COVID-19.

Ten staff members and two are students have tested positive.

Officials say the schools have also closed for the next two weeks.

The Maine CDC tells us they opened an outbreak investigation Wednesday.

Schools in the Skowhegan area will be closed for the rest of this week after several students and staff may have been in contact with those at the charters schools.

A Skowhegan Area High School student has also tested positive for the virus.

The MSAD 54 superintendent said in a letter to parents, the Maine CDC did not tell the district to close, but it was done as a preventative measure.

The superintendent said where possible, remote learning will take place for students and staff with access to online learning.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

The charter school has released an update on their Facebook page about the status there.

10/7/20 7:30pm Dear CRCS Community, I wanted to give everyone an update on the current situation taking place at CRCS... Posted by Community Regional Charter School on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

We’ve also learned a person at an elementary school in Augusta tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on their website, the principal states the individual was not at Gilbert Elementary School during their “infectious period.”

She adds that no one was in close contact with the person.

Augusta public schools are conducting classes through a hybrid schedule.

