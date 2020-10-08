Advertisement

MDI YMCA holding ‘Mystery Scavenger Hunt’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI YMCA and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce are partnering for a mystery scavenger hunt.

Fourteen ‘secret stations’ will be set up around Bar Harbor, each with a secret message. Once all the messages have been recorded, participants turn them in to either the YMCA or the Chamber.

Everyone who completes the hunt is entered into a drawing to win a two night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

“All the stations are gonna be right in the village area, and the walk is gonna take no longer than two miles, and it’s probably gonna be about an hour of your time," said Nick Tymoczko of the MDI YMCA. "It’s something that I think the kids will really dig. It’s a family experience for sure.”

The scavenger hunt starts Monday and runs through next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

