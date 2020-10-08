MaineHealth gets nearly $1 million federal grant for telemedicine equipment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) -MaineHealth is getting almost a million dollars in federal funding for telemedicine equipment.

Officials say the award is part of $72 million in grants from the Trump Administration.

It’s geared to help rural residents get better access to health care and educational opportunities.

MaineHealth will use the funding for teleheath carts to clinicians to provide eConsults.

The rural clinicians will also be able to use the carts to connect with tertiary care specialists.

It will also increase access to cardiology specialty care from Maine Medical Center.

They say the time rural patients wait for a cardiology appointment and a clinicians travel time will also be drastically reduced.

