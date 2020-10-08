Maine Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 edition of the Maine Harvest Festival has been canceled due to the safety concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. The Maine Harvest Festival, which was set to celebrate its tenth anniversary this November 21st & 22nd, has been canceled after exhausting all possibilities and efforts to host the event in a safe fashion under current CDC guidelines and state restrictions. The Cross Insurance Center team had also looked into hosting the event outside as a possibility, but that was not a realistic, viable, or safe option. “It is with great sadness and disappointment that we have to make the unfortunate announcement that we have to cancel this year’s Maine Harvest Festival. Our team at the Cross Insurance Center has given a 150 percent effort to try to find every way possible to put on this event for the Greater Bangor community, however factoring in current CDC guidelines and state restrictions, we simply do not have the ability to host this event in the same fashion as is expected and most importantly considering the safety of the guests and vendors. It’s truly unfortunate because this would have been the tenth anniversary of this festival which makes this an even harder announcement to put out, however the safety at all of our events is of the utmost importance and we would never put on a subpar event that goes against the true and great history of this festival. Our goal of course is to bring the event back next year, with the possibility of having a similar or smaller type event in the spring or summer should restrictions allow us to do so. We will truly miss hosting this great event that is as is important to us as any other that we host here at the Cross Insurance Center. We once again extend our sympathies to the entire community because we understand how much pride and joy they take in attending this event every year. We look forward to seeing all the vendors and attendees back here for future Maine Harvest Festivals at the Cross Insurance Center,” said Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail. The Maine Harvest Festival has been held annually in the Bangor community since 2011 and hosts over 140 vendors and averages over 5,500 attendees. The festival highlights Maine made food, arts, crafts, vintners, and features live demonstrations and musical performances. “We understand how important this event is to all the vendors who participate. They are just as important to us, as are all the guests who attend. We know a lot of them are struggling right now and the Maine Harvest Festival would have been a way to help them and their businesses considering all that the pandemic has caused locally and throughout the entire country. We again extend our sympathies to them because we really wanted to have all the wonderful vendors here showing off their amazing products and goods,” said Vail. The Maine Harvest Festival was recognized in 2015 as the 5th Best Harvest Festival in the country by USA Today and was named one of the “10 Best Fall Festivals in Maine” by Trips To Discover in 2019. The festival also received the Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau Eagle Award last summer for the positive impact on the community.