Maine CDC reports 49 new cases Thursday

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 49 new cases of coronavirus.

14 cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,639.

No new deaths were reported.

There are 597 active cases, up 15 from yesterday.

20 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,900.

Cumberland County has the most new cases with 13, as well as 11 new active cases.

York saw an increase in seven new cases.

Androscoggin has six new cases.

Piscataquis County has only one active case.

There is one case still unknown.

