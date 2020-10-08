Maine CDC issues tick warning to public

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to ticks.

They say reports of tick borne illnesses are down this year, but the risk remains.

Maine typically sees a second peak in adult deer tick activity this time of year.

They can carry the germs that cause Lyme and other diseases.

Deer ticks are found mostly in leafy and wooded areas.

When in a tick habitat, wear an EPA-approved repellent like DEET on skin and permethrin on clothing.

Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs and tuck your pants into socks.

Tick checks should be done every day after being outdoors.

