Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak of state employees

The employees work for DAFS’s Property Management Division.
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC says they have opened an outbreak investigation after 5 employees at The Department of Administrative and Financial Services in Augusta are said to have come in contact with the virus.

Four of those are confirmed cases and one is considered probable.

The employees work for DAFS’s Property Management Division.

According to the CDC, the facility utilized by the Property Management Division is not public-facing and has undergone a thorough cleaning.

The first case among that staff was reported on September 29 by an employee who had last been at work on September 24.

DAFS sent home 18 of the department’s staff for a 14 day quarantine period.

Three of those tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantined.

