Maine CDC: Infected hockey referee may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Head of the Maine CDC says a hockey referee who worked seven games in Southern Maine and one in New Hampshire over two days has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Nirav Shah warned Thursday that anyone who came in contact with the referee at any of the games is considered a close contact.

He couldn’t say exactly how many people that might be, but gave a rough estimate of 400.

Shah is urging people to quarantine for 14 days from the day exposure,

He’s also encouraging them to get a COVID-19 test and monitor for symptoms.

The referee was at the following games last weekend:

Biddeford Ice Arena

Oct. 3: 8:35 a.m, 10:05 a.m.

Oct. 4: 7:40 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy

Oct. 4: 6:30 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, New Hampshire

Oct. 3: 5:45 p.m.

The Maine CDC is monitoring several new outbreaks.

BEK Inc in Brunswick is reporting four cases among their staff.

Kids Count Child Care in Augusta is reporting four cases.

Six cases are being reported at Lonza Group in Rockland.

And five employees at the Department of Administrative and Financial Services in Augusta have tested positive for coronavirus.

