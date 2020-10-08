Initial unemployment claims in Maine remain steady

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says anyone filing a weekly unemployment claim from Friday, October 9th through Monday, October 12th will have their payment delayed one business day. That’s due to the closure of banks on the Monday holiday.

The Department of Labor reports about 1,700 initial claims were filed for state unemployment insurance, and 670 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week ending October 3rd. Those numbers represent about 2,150 Mainers filing initial claims for federal and state aid. This is the fourth-straight week initial claims have been back above 2,000.

More than 22,000 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment. Nearly 16,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Maine Department of Labor unemployment figures for the week ending October 3rd (WABI)

About 13,000 certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That’s up more than 2,000 from the previous week. About 950 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

