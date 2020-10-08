Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims in Maine remain steady

The DOL reports about 2,150 Mainers filed initial claims for federal and state unemployment last week.
Initial unemployment numbers remain steady in Maine, while weekly certifications fall slightly
Initial unemployment numbers remain steady in Maine, while weekly certifications fall slightly(AP)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says anyone filing a weekly unemployment claim from Friday, October 9th through Monday, October 12th will have their payment delayed one business day. That’s due to the closure of banks on the Monday holiday.

The Department of Labor reports about 1,700 initial claims were filed for state unemployment insurance, and 670 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week ending October 3rd. Those numbers represent about 2,150 Mainers filing initial claims for federal and state aid. This is the fourth-straight week initial claims have been back above 2,000.

More than 22,000 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment. Nearly 16,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Maine Department of Labor unemployment figures for the week ending October 3rd
Maine Department of Labor unemployment figures for the week ending October 3rd(WABI)

About 13,000 certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That’s up more than 2,000 from the previous week. About 950 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

Maine Department of Labor unemployment figures for the week ending October 3rd
Maine Department of Labor unemployment figures for the week ending October 3rd(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports 49 new cases Thursday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
14 cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,639.

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

News

Pump truck rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

News

Democrats use campaign signs to link Sen. Collins with President Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style "Trump/Collins" signs across the state.

Latest News

News

One person arrested after Skowhegan standoff, police looking for another suspect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Police are on scene at the Indian Ridge Apartments.

News

Fatal house fire in Robbinston

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Body of 66-year old man found inside home that caught fire in Robbinston Wednesday night

News

MDI YMCA holding ‘Mystery Scavenger Hunt’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The MDI YMCA and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce are partnering for a mystery scavenger hunt.

News

UMaine receives record grant from Alfond Foundation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Harold Alfond Foundation is making a $500 million dollar investment in eight institutions - including a $240 million dollar commitment to the University of Maine System.

News

Two men rescued off Knife Edge in Baxter State Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
At first light, rangers were able to get to the two men.

News

Sara Gideon visits Midcoast Habitat for Humanity’s build site in Rockland

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Gideon says people need to have safe and stable housing, especially now during the pandemic.