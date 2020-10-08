Gusty Northwest Wind Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will continue to produce a gusty northwest wind across the state this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny on average this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s, coolest across the north. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that with some spots feeling more like it’s in the 30s with the wind factored in. Gusts could reach 40-45 MPH at times today so scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish a bit for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-30s for overnight lows in most spots.

Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty but not as strong as today with gusts expected to range from 25-30 MPH at times. A warm front will lift through the state Saturday morning allowing warmer air to move in for the start of the weekend. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday giving us a chance for some showers during the second half of the day especially over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will feel great on Saturday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cooler weather returns for Sunday with sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will bring us good weather for Columbus Day on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs between 45°-55°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows between 29°-37°. West/northwest wind diminishing to 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs between 48°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. Afternoon showers possible across northern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

