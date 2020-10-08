Former Massachusetts journalist dies after falling from Knife’s Edge

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -

A Massachusetts man has died after a hiking accident in Baxter State Park.

Officials say 75-year-old Donald MacGillis fell 50 feet off Knife Edge on Mount Katahdin.

He and his 25-year-old nephew lost the trail yesterday morning in dark and foggy conditions.

They got in touch with authorities who told them to shelter in place until daylight.

Officials say they got another call a few hours later from the nephew saying his uncle had been injured after a fall.

At first light, rangers were able to get to the two men.

MacGillis was flown to a Bangor hospital but did not survive.

His nephew was taken to the same hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

According to a tweet from his son MacGillis was a journalist who had worked as an editor for the Berkshire Eagle and the Boston Globe.

All, I am very sorry to report the death of my father, newspaper journalist Donald MacGillis, after a hiking accident on Mt Katahdin in Maine. He was the consummate local/metro newsman in his career as an editor at the Berkshire Eagle & Boston Globe, and he was my ultimate model. — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 8, 2020

