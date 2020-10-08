Advertisement

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.(Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They were no match for the night’s most talked-about intruder — a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before landing and staying on Mike Pence’s head.

The incident went unmentioned onstage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing to focus on the discussion of systemic racism in the justice system.

But as the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense. It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

“That’s not on your TV. It’s on his head,” tweeted MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “The fly knows,” tweeted author Stephen King. Others joked about the creature perhaps getting stuck in hair spray — or possibly now being a prime candidate for coronavirus testing.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden immediately got in on the act, tweeting a photo of himself clutching an orange flyswatter under the heading “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Moments later, he tweeted again, this time highlighting “Flywillvote.com,” which took users to a website set up for his campaign to help supporters make plans to vote.

Pence had spent much of the night shaking his head in response to Harris' answers. But the vice president didn’t appear to notice the fly’s arrival. Despite his talking and normal body movements, the hot stage lights and those virus-fighting barriers, the fly was unperturbed. It finally flew away on its own.

Wednesday night’s visitor wasn’t the first fly to take center stage at a presidential debate. In 2016, one briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump. Clinton didn’t flinch.

President Barack Obama, however, took action when confronted with an airborne distraction during the taping of a television interview in 2009. Obama stopped speaking to swat at a buzzing fly and tell it to “get out of here.” As interviewer John Harwood quipped, “That’s the most persistent fly I’ve ever seen,” Obama concentrated on its path and swatted it dead.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House tries to contain coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Trump, back in the Oval Office, calls his coronavirus diagnosis a blessing in disguise.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

National

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan consists of five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

National

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

Latest News

National

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

News

Democrats use campaign signs to link Sen. Collins with President Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style "Trump/Collins" signs across the state.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.

National Politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.