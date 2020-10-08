Advertisement

Democrats use campaign signs to link Sen. Collins with President Trump

The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style “Trump/Collins” signs across the state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Democrats are using unusual campaign signs to try to link Republican Sen. Susan Collins with President Donald Trump.

The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style “Trump/Collins” signs across the state.

The signs are similar to the traditional “Trump/Pence” signs touting the Republican presidential ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

In this case, Trump’s name is on top and Collins' is underneath. At the bottom is: “Paid for by the Maine Democratic Party.”

“Collins has made a political calculation not to tell Mainers who she’s supporting in this election, but she can’t hide from her support for Donald Trump,” said Holly Burke of the Maine Democratic Party.

Collins is running against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker, in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Maine Republican Party Executive Director Jason Savage responded to the signs saying: “The Maine Democratic Party is attempting to cover up for Sara Gideon’s numerous ethical scandals by playing games with lawn signs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

