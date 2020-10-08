Advertisement

Crews battle fire in Robbinston

Officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office have been called
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Robbinston in Washington County.

It is on the Ridge Road.

Details are very limited at this time.

However, the chief tells us the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what may have caused this fire.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

