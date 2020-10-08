COVID-19 outbreak at Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan, Cornville

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 13 cases of coronavirus at Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville. Nine staff members and four students have tested positive. The Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation.

It’s possible that several students and staff at Skowhegan area schools may have been in contact with those at the charters schools. A Skowhegan Area High School student has also tested positive for the virus.

Head of the Maine CDC was asked about the level of concern for that area. “As we contemplate the arrival of cases of COVID-19 in rural areas that brings its own set of risks. Healthcare access may not be what it is in urban areas. Individuals have tight knit groups of friends and family, one of the aspects that makes rural life great but it’s also one of the things that can make COVID transmit extremely easily,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are closed for the next two weeks.

Schools in the Skowhegan area will be closed for the rest of this week. The MSAD 54 superintendent said in a letter to parents, the Maine CDC did not tell the district to close, but it was done as a preventative measure.

The superintendent said where possible, remote learning will take place for students and staff with access to online learning. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

