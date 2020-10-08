Advertisement

Cement truck driver charged with OUI after rollover in Pittston

We’re told this is the second time in the last two months the driver rolled a truck over in this same area.
Pittston crash
Pittston crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) -

The driver of a cement truck that rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston Wednesday night has been charged with operating under the influence and for possession of drugs.

It happened around 7:30, closing the road for about three hours.

The driver of the truck, 39 year old Cory Williams of Pittston was not injured, according to officials.

We’re told this is the second time in the last two months that Williams rolled a truck over in this same area.

Officials say Williams reportedly told first responders that he lost control on a curve.

Pittston crash
Pittston crash(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The drought is having an impact on trees across the region

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought.

Coronavirus

More COVID-19 cases in the Skowhegan area, schools closed

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are reporting 12 cases of COVID-19

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

News

Fatal house fire in Robbinston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Body of 66-year old man found inside home that caught fire in Robbinston Wednesday night

Latest News

News

Former Massachusetts journalist dies after falling from Knife’s Edge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Donald MacGillis was a journalist who had worked as an editor for the Berkshire Eagle and the Boston Globe

News

Maine CDC reports 49 new cases Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
14 cases are unclassified so the overall total is now 5,639.

News

Initial unemployment claims in Maine remain steady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
This is the fourth-straight week initial claims have been back above 2,000

News

Democrats use campaign signs to link Sen. Collins with President Trump

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party has begun posting campaign-style "Trump/Collins" signs across the state.

News

One person arrested after Skowhegan standoff, police looking for another suspect

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Police are on scene at the Indian Ridge Apartments.

News

MDI YMCA holding ‘Mystery Scavenger Hunt’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The MDI YMCA and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce are partnering for a mystery scavenger hunt.