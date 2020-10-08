Cement truck driver charged with OUI after rollover in Pittston
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) -
The driver of a cement truck that rolled over on Route 27 in Pittston Wednesday night has been charged with operating under the influence and for possession of drugs.
It happened around 7:30, closing the road for about three hours.
The driver of the truck, 39 year old Cory Williams of Pittston was not injured, according to officials.
We’re told this is the second time in the last two months that Williams rolled a truck over in this same area.
Officials say Williams reportedly told first responders that he lost control on a curve.
