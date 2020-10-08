Bucksport Bay Businesses Coalition formed to help locals

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bucksport, like many other places, has had to pivot when it comes to keeping businesses going amid the pandemic.

Earlier this year, restrictions put in place forced town officials to dissolve the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce because of a lack on funds.

Still wanting to serve area businesses, Executive Director Teri Doty decided to form the Bucksport Bay Business Coalition.

Doty essentially cut out the overhead from the chamber but is trying to offer the same things.

It’s just her, operating from a home office, using membership fees to sustain the operation.

Losing events like the Bucksport Bay Festival and Fright at the Fort is tough, but Doty thinks there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“With the shut down, it was really bad because there is absolutely no foot traffic,” said Doty. “So, now things are starting to loosen up a little bit. We’re seeing a little bit more growth, but I want help them make up for lost time and increase business and stuff, so I’m trying to get as creative as possible with the restrictions we have currently in place.”

Doty says they are planning a Frost Fest for the winter, and the plan is to bring the Bay Festival next summer.

