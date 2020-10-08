Advertisement

Bucksport Bay Businesses Coalition formed to help locals

Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce dissolved because of a lack of funds.
Bucksport Bay Business Coalition
Bucksport Bay Business Coalition(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bucksport, like many other places, has had to pivot when it comes to keeping businesses going amid the pandemic.

Earlier this year, restrictions put in place forced town officials to dissolve the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce because of a lack on funds.

Still wanting to serve area businesses, Executive Director Teri Doty decided to form the Bucksport Bay Business Coalition.

Doty essentially cut out the overhead from the chamber but is trying to offer the same things.

It’s just her, operating from a home office, using membership fees to sustain the operation.

Losing events like the Bucksport Bay Festival and Fright at the Fort is tough, but Doty thinks there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“With the shut down, it was really bad because there is absolutely no foot traffic,” said Doty. “So, now things are starting to loosen up a little bit. We’re seeing a little bit more growth, but I want help them make up for lost time and increase business and stuff, so I’m trying to get as creative as possible with the restrictions we have currently in place.”

Doty says they are planning a Frost Fest for the winter, and the plan is to bring the Bay Festival next summer.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State officials push Mainers to vote early

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Hosted by Biden for President Maine, local and state officials recapped the Vice Presidential Debate and discussed the election in general as well as the importance of casting a ballot.

Crime

Animal Welfare officials investigating after cows shot to death in Washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information should call 287-3846 or email animal.welfare@maine.gov.

News

Gusty winds causing power outages around the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Power outages being reported across the state due to gusty winds

Coronavirus

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak of state employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The employees work for DAFS’s Property Management Division.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Crime

Driver of concrete pump truck charged with OUI after rollover in Pittston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told the same driver also rolled over in the same area within the last two months.

News

The drought is having an impact on trees across the region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Most of the state is under a severe drought with some areas in an extreme drought.

Coronavirus

More COVID-19 cases in the Skowhegan area, schools closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Community Regional Charter Schools in Skowhegan and Cornville are reporting 12 cases of COVID-19

News

Fatal house fire in Robbinston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Body of 66-year old man found inside home that caught fire in Robbinston Wednesday night

News

Former Massachusetts journalist dies after falling from Knife’s Edge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Donald MacGillis was a journalist who had worked as an editor for the Berkshire Eagle and the Boston Globe