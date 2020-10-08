Breezy & Chilly Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Cool Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a strong storm over the Maritimes and a large dome of high pressure currently stretching from southwestern Ontario down into the Ohio River Valley brought Maine and the rest of New England a very gusty northwest breeze today. The gusty northwest wind helped usher a chilly air-mass into our region late last night and today, which kept the temps running several degrees below normal. The chilly temps, with highs only in the 40s north of the Bangor Region and the gusty wind actually made it feel like it was only in the 30s this afternoon across northwestern parts of Maine. Tonight, will be clear, breezy and chilly throughout the Pine Tree State, with low temps ranging from the mid to upper 20s north to the low to mid 30s south and once again the wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

High pressure building east from the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine a sunny end to our workweek tomorrow, with the high temps running about the same as they did today, but the wind won’t be quite as gusty. As high pressure slips to our south Saturday a south to southwesterly breeze will cause the temps to warm across New England, with highs temps climbing into the 60s to very low 70s throughout our area. A cold front dropping south out of Quebec will likely trigger some scattered showers later Saturday, especially across northern parts of Maine. The scattered showers will move southeast across the rest of Maine Saturday night as the cold front slides across the state.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, with a bit of a gusty northwest breeze once again making it feel a little cooler than it actually is. Monday looks like a fair and seasonably cool day across our region, with some of the remnant moisture from current Hurricane Delta possibly bringing some much-needed rain to New England Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and chilly, with a northwest breeze diminishing to 8 to 16 mph after midnight and low temps ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers likely north, with a southerly breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with possible showers and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

