Bangor business shining a light on breast cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

Susan Dietz of Bangor learned of her diagnosis late last year. Her coworkers are now rallying behind her.

“Cancer is a journey that is not walked alone. It takes a good support team," explained Dietz.

For the past year, Dietz has been on quite the journey battling breast cancer.

She was diagnosed in October 2019, right before her 55th birthday.

She credits her routine mammogram for saving her life.

Susan Dietz of Bangor learned of her diagnosis late last year. Her coworkers are now rallying behind her. (WABI)

And, the support of loved ones, including everyone at Means Wealth Management in Bangor.

“Our clients, my coworkers, my family, and my friends- I wouldn’t have gotten through it if it weren’t for them," said Dietz.

Dietz has been a Relationship Manager there for about five years.

“If you meet her, you’d just do anything for her and she would do anything for you," said Zach Means, CEO of Means Wealth Management.

Her colleagues are now giving back to her through the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

Throughout October, they will be boosting morale by sporting the color pink.

“Seeing people walk-in proud wearing their pink colors, it just feels good," said Means.

And, raising money. Means Wealth Management had a $10,000 fundraising goal. They’ve now surpassed that to be top 30 in the country and number one here in Maine.

Means Men Wear Pink The Means Men have partnered with the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign to help bring awareness to Breast Cancer for the month of October. As many of you know this cause is very dear to all of us at Means Wealth Management as our friend/colleague, Susan Dietz, was diagnosed with breast cancer this past year. I hope that you will join me in supporting this cause by bringing awareness by sharing this post and making a donation by clicking here: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/MeansMen. Posted by Means Wealth Management on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Means says they’re excited to show Dietz support, while educating the community.

“The front of our building is in pink and then we have some columns on our sign that we’ve wrapped in pink Christmas lights so when you drive by, you’ll see some signage out front and hopefully you’ll see that beautiful pink color knowing that we’re supporting the cause," Means explained.

“Everyone in my office in one way or another has been touched by cancer, so the fact that we all as a team are behind this and supporting me and the cause, it just feels great," said Dietz.

Treatments for Dietz wrapped up over the summer.

She joined the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery Program and credits the medical community for her care.

She’s also sending out the message to women everywhere to get screened.

“I know it’s a little scary but they also have very strong COVID-19 policies and protocols in place that as soon as you’re comfortable, please go in. Please go and do self-exams. It really does make a difference," said Dietz.

So far, more than $12,000 has been raised. Their goal now is to raise $20,000.

You can donate to the campaign here.

We would like to thank all of you who have contributed to the Means Men Wear Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness and are... Posted by Means Wealth Management on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.