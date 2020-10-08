Animal Welfare officials investigating after cows shot to death in Washington County

BEDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities are looking for the public’s help as they try to determine who shot and killed three cows in Washington County.

The state’s Animal Welfare Program says that the cows were shot on September 19.

The animals were killed at the Cherryfield Food property on the blueberry barrens in or around Township 24.

That facility is located off Route 9 near Beddington.

Anyone with information should call 287-3846 or email animal.welfare@maine.gov.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.