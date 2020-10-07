Advertisement

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door to door trick or treating runs a high risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

But for some parents, letting go of a tradition can be hard.

“I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

For those who plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don’t substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask.

The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe.

Instead, the agency suggests, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

When it comes to handing out candy, pre-packaged baggies may be the best option.

“As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag,” Chapman says.

The good news is food and food packaging have a low risk of virus transmission.

“Really, the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating,” according to Chapman.

As always, the CDC says to limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and to continue to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sara Gideon visits Midcoast Habitat for Humanity’s build site in Rockland

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Gideon says people need to have safe and stable housing, especially now during the pandemic.

National Politics

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credited for his improved condition.

News

Maine’s Senate candidates respond to need for a new stimulus package

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins and Gideon both agree getting assistance to Americans is a top priority.

National

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

News

Sen. Collins visits Global Secure Shipping in Old Town

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Senator Susan Collins cut the ribbon for a new state-of-the art secure shipping container.

Latest News

News

UMaine hosts 7th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
University officials, professors, students and community organizations joined in to have a meaningful discussion about domestic violence.

News

Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce holds first Community Conversations webinar

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The future of local restaurants was the topic of a new Community Conversations Series.

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.