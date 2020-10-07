UPDATE: One man taken to hospital after serious Bar Harbor crash
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bar Harbor man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bar Harbor on Tuesday.
It happened on Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, which is also known as ‘Red Rock Corner.’
Police say 45-year-old Christopher Buzzell rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of him.
Three cars including Buzzell’s were involved in the crash.
Authorities say Buzzell was taken to a hospital in Ellsworth than taken to a Bangor Hospital by helicopter.
Police say the two other drivers were not hurt.
The crash is under investigation.
