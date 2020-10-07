Advertisement

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital after serious Bar Harbor crash

Town Hill crash
Town Hill crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bar Harbor man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bar Harbor on Tuesday.

It happened on Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, which is also known as ‘Red Rock Corner.’

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Buzzell rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of him.

Three cars including Buzzell’s were involved in the crash.

Authorities say Buzzell was taken to a hospital in Ellsworth than taken to a Bangor Hospital by helicopter.

Police say the two other drivers were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

