UPDATE: One man taken to hospital after serious Bar Harbor crash

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bar Harbor man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bar Harbor on Tuesday.

It happened on Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, which is also known as ‘Red Rock Corner.’

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Buzzell rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of him.

Three cars including Buzzell’s were involved in the crash.

Authorities say Buzzell was taken to a hospital in Ellsworth than taken to a Bangor Hospital by helicopter.

Police say the two other drivers were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

