UPDATE: Man dies after Bar Harbor crash
Buzzell was taken by helicopter to NLEMMC in Bangor.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bar Harbor has died after a crash in Bar Harbor on Tuesday.
It happened on Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, which is also known as ‘Red Rock Corner.’
Police say 45-year-old Christopher Buzzell rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of him.
Three cars including Buzzell’s were involved in the crash.
Authorities say Buzzell was flown to a Bangor hospital where authorities say he died as a result of his injuries.
Police say the two other drivers were not hurt.
