UPDATE: Man dies after Bar Harbor crash

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Bar Harbor has died after a crash in Bar Harbor on Tuesday.

It happened on Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, which is also known as ‘Red Rock Corner.’

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Buzzell rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of him.

Three cars including Buzzell’s were involved in the crash.

Authorities say Buzzell was flown to a Bangor hospital where authorities say he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the two other drivers were not hurt.

